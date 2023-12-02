Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Thasos Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Property Code. 1478 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Glyfada for €2.000.000 . Discover the features…
€2,00M
€2,00M
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11700 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
€1,30M
€1,30M
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 674 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
€70,000
€70,000
