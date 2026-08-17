Hotels for sale in Sykia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Sykia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 780 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 1 780 m²
Sykia, Greece
Area 1 780 m²
For Sale: 1,780 sq.m. Hotel on an 8,382 sq.m. Plot in Sithonia Located in the heart of…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Sykia, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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