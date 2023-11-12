Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Stavros

Lands for sale in Stavros, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8131 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€430,000
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 39000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,95M
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of land of 65000 m² on the island of Crete. The plot is on the outskirts of a …
€1,30M
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,08M
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1193 sq.meters in Crete. The land plot is situated on Crete island, in the …
€128,000
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4180 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€155,000
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€500,000
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€2,20M
