Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Skopelos Municipality

Lands for sale in Skopelos Municipality, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Neo Klima, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Klima, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12053 sq.meters in the Sporades. There is provided for sale a plot of land …
Price on request
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2180 sq.meters in the Sporades
€85,000
Plot of land in Neo Klima, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Klima, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has the plot qualifies for a …
€80,000
Plot of land in Skopelos, Greece
Plot of land
Skopelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6400 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water s…
€160,000
Plot of land in Skopelos, Greece
Plot of land
Skopelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€800,000
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€180,000
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4420 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has water supply, elec…
€165,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir