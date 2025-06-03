Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sintiki Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sintiki Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Petritsi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Petritsi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage of 200 sq.m in Cerres. The first floor consis…
$125,403
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sintiki Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go