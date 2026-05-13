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Villas in Sami Municipality, Greece

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Digaleto, Greece
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Villa 6 bedrooms
Digaleto, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Private Villa with Investment Potential in Kefalonia Set amidst the lush, unspoiled …
$619,872
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with Mountain view
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