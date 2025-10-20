Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sami Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Sami Municipality, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are loca…
$819,309
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sami Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go