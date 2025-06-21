Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Sami Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are located…
$806,502
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Germenata, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
There are three townhouses for sale under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The house…
$808,533
