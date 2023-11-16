Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Rodopi Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Roditis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Roditis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€270,000

Properties features in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir