Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rodopi Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

Komotini Municipality
5
Komotini
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Arogi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Arogi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Thrace. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$704,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes