Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
6
Municipal Unit of Megara
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go