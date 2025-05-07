Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$328,779
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,592
