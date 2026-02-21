Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Preveza
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Preveza, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Preveza Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A two-level apartment 87s.m,only 100m from the beach in the seaside village of Mytikas and 1…
$223,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Preveza Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique 71s.m detached house right on the crystal clear beach of Alonaki (just 5m away)  in…
$446,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Preveza, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go