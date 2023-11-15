Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

Preveza
3
Preveza Municipality
3
3 properties total found
Duplex 10 bedrooms in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing N…
€195,000
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,07M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000

Property types in Preveza Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
