  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Preveza Municipality

Lands for sale in Preveza Municipality, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Riza, Greece
Plot of land
Riza, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A plot of land of 15.000 sq.m is for sale in the Kato Riza area of Epirus
€450,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3300 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€2,13M
Plot of land in Agia, Greece
Plot of land
Agia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electric…
€380,000
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€300,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€200,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5622 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has well, building p…
€370,000
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3080 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.meters
€250,000
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
