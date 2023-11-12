Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Polygyros, Greece

163 properties total found
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,60M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
Gerakini SALE Plot for construction Area: 3677 m2, Code. HPS3966, 650.000 €
€650,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€85,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
Vatopedi SALE Plot for construction Area: 5000 m2, Code. HPS707, 800.000 €
€800,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,30M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€470,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€5,50M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,25M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€950,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,50M
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Area 305 m²
The land is 305 square meters and is located in Gerakini village only 50 meters to the beach…
€90,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€90,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Area 4 913 m²
Land is 4913 sq. meters and is located between Gerakini and Psakoudia villages in the area o…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Area 305 m²
Land is 306 sq. meters and is located between Kalyves and Gerakini village only 300 meters f…
€45,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Area 400 m²
Land is 400 sq. meters and is located in Trikorfo beach area near Gerakini village 400 meter…
€38,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 880 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
€70,000
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€450,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€120,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€155,000
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€85,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5283 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€290,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 8 plots of total area 12300 sq.m. in the area of ​​Kalyves. There is a possibility …
€550,000
Plot of land in Gerakini, Greece
Plot of land
Gerakini, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Land is 1200 sq. meters and is located in Gerakini 500 meters from the beach. The property h…
€120,000
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 840 m²
Land is 840 sq. meters and is located in Psakoudia village 300 meters from the beach. The pr…
€185,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€160,000
