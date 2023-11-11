Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

216 properties total found
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
For sale by exclusive mandate: Plot of land in an excellent location next to the settlement…
€57,000
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€85,000
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€200,000
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 523 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€90,000
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, buildi…
€70,000
Plot of land in Svoronos, Greece
Plot of land
Svoronos, Greece
Floor -1
Center SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 10,000 m2, Code. HPS3972, 700.000 €
€700,000
Plot of land in Ganochora, Greece
Plot of land
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€70,000
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€130,000
Plot of land in Andromachi, Greece
Plot of land
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 373 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€70,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 4 862 m²
Land for sale with an area of 4862 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
€350,000
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1010 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€200,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€140,000
Plot of land in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 388 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied o…
€800,000
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€800,000
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€85,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
€450,000
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€215,000
Plot of land in Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
€75,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
€700,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
€850,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
For sale a fenced land area of 6890 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
€350,000
