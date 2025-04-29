Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Mansions for Sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Mansion 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
This detached house with a total area of 161 m2 on a plot of 1100 m2 offers a unique opportu…
$294,881
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
