  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Pavlos Melas Municipality

Lands for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3940 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€2,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2783 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Land plot of 3500sq m in the western part of Thessalonik. Buid-up area is 2800 sq.m. All the…
€1,90M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 143 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 149 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€5,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6860 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€7,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€130,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3900 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,85M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 640 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 907 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 907 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€850,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 257 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 210…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4960 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€2,20M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water s…
€880,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 285 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€130,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
