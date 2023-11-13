Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Palaio Faliro

Residential properties for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

apartments
39
houses
10
49 properties total found
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
€137,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale is a stunning 2-bedroom apartment on the Athens Riviera, located less than 5 minute…
€577,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece We offer apartments with pa…
€237,100
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€245,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€385,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€850,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
€210,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€355,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€355,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€370,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€540,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€370,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
€360,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€176,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€200,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Minimal apartment
€280,000
5 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
2 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
— Area: 88 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 5th — Number of rooms: 2K ( 2 bedrooms, kitchen, livi…
€270,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€170,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€500,000
3 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
For sale is a spacious bright apartment in the Palio Faliro area. The apartment is located o…
€300,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Comfortable apartments for sale by the sea in the landscaped green area of Paleo Faliro. The…
€350,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment 52 sq.m., located at ground floor level, has 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom. The house…
€75,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
For sale a modern, amazing studio with an area of 30 sq.m. with a separate entrance. The kit…
€65,000
5 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
For sale is a building in the Paleo Faliro area with a total area of 860 sq.m. Basement - 20…
€1,25M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
€205,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and …
€450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir