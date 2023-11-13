Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
16
39 properties total found
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
€137,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale is a stunning 2-bedroom apartment on the Athens Riviera, located less than 5 minute…
€577,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece We offer apartments with pa…
€237,100
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€245,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€385,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€850,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€355,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€355,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€370,000
3 room apartment with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€540,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€370,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
€360,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€176,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€200,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Minimal apartment
€280,000
5 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€170,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€500,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
€205,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and …
€450,000
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 101 m²
Minimal apartment
€240,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€175,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 1561 - FOR SALE renovated 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surfac…
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the eighth floor and t…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and t…
€220,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€180,000
