Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Palaio Faliro
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
16
Apartment
Clear all
39 properties total found
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2
1
99 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€390,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
36 m²
7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
€137,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
136 m²
For sale is a stunning 2-bedroom apartment on the Athens Riviera, located less than 5 minute…
€577,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
57 m²
7
Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece We offer apartments with pa…
€237,100
Recommend
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
66 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
1
125 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€385,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
2
165 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
88 m²
1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€355,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
2
100 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€355,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
2
100 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
2
116 m²
1
For sale under construction duplex of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
140 m²
€370,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
144 m²
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
€360,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
119 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€176,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
1
45 m²
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
75 m²
1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
111 m²
Minimal apartment
€280,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5
117 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
118 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€345,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
75 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
2
85 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2
2
76 m²
1
For sale under construction duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
€205,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
6
3
165 m²
1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and …
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
101 m²
Minimal apartment
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
1
117 m²
1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2
1
120 m²
Property Code: 1561 - FOR SALE renovated 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surfac…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5
2
205 m²
1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the eighth floor and t…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
1
76 m²
1
For sale duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the seventh floor and t…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4
1
100 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€180,000
Recommend
