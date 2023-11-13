Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Palaia Phokaia, Greece

houses
13
14 properties total found
3 room apartment with furnishings in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€180,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 336 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€210,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€370,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,80M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€652,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms,…
€1,10M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€370,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thymari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,50M
