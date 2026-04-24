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Seaview Apartments for Sale in North Aegean, Greece

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in North Aegean, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in North Aegean, Greece

with Mountain view
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