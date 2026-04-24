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Residential properties for sale in North Aegean, Greece

houses
4
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one storeroom.…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in North Aegean, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$513,608
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
1 bedroom apartment in North Aegean, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in North Aegean, Greece
Apartment
North Aegean, Greece
Area 90 m²
Furnished First-Floor Apartment for Sale in the Center of Limenas Thassos, Just 50 Meters fr…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in North Aegean, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
North Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 109 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The maison…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys

Properties features in North Aegean, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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