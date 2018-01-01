Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece

Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment.

Types of townhouses:

1. Townhouse area – 200 m2

Plot area – 220 m2

Year of construction – 2013

Price – 300.000 €

2. Townhouse area – 230 m2

Plot area – 350 m2

Year of construction – 2016

Price – 370.000 €

3. Townhouse area – 230 m2

Plot area – 350 m2

Year of construction – 2016

Price – 420.000 €

Features of the flats

Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.