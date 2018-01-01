  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece

Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€480,000
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with large terraces and a panoramic view, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the greenest areas of Athens.

  • School - 20 meters
  • Supermarket - 300 meters
  • Grove - 560 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
€195,000
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
2 2, Greece
from
€250,000
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€220,000
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greece
Parikia, Greece
from
€252,000
Residential complex New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,20M
You are viewing
Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€480,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Pireus Port - 3 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Stadium - 34 minutes
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greece
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greece
Parikia, Greece
from
€252,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and penthouses, townhouses and villas with terraces and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, a club, landscaped gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 12 minutes Sea - 5 minutes Shops - 7 minutes Hospital - 2 minutes
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Agency: TRANIO
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade New elevator with release system New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation Location and nearby infrastructure Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets. 250 m - Tram Station 1 km - Metro station 1 km - Theater of Piraeus 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
Realting.com
Go