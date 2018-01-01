  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece

New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.

Completion - spring of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Central antenna
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.

  • Park - 350 meters
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • Primary school - 500 meters
  • Pharmacy - 450 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecologically clean area, Kifisia, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€1,56M
Residential complex New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Residential complex Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€2,41M
You are viewing
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with private swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels "Smart home" system Alarm Autonomous heat pump Hidden lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio. Supermarket - 270 meters Kids' playground - 450 meters School - 550 meters Pharmacy - 300 meters Park - 950 meters
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies. The residence with a garden and a parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens. Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 6 km Restaurants - 210 meters Public transport stops - 400 meters International school - 1.5 km Airport - 30 km Hospital - 1.5 km
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings. Facilities and equipment in the house Hidden lighting Heat pump "Smart home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach. Supermarket - 6.8 km Primary school - 7.3 km Medical center - 8 km
Realting.com
Go