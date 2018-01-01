New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece

We offer an apartment with private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio.
Supermarket - 270 meters
Kids' playground - 450 meters
School - 550 meters
Pharmacy - 300 meters
Park - 950 meters
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.
The residence with a garden and a parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.
Metro station - 650 meters
Syntagma Square - 6 km
Restaurants - 210 meters
Public transport stops - 400 meters
International school - 1.5 km
Airport - 30 km
Hospital - 1.5 km
We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Hidden lighting
Heat pump
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach.
Supermarket - 6.8 km
Primary school - 7.3 km
Medical center - 8 km