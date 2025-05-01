Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nevropoli Agrafon Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nevropoli Agrafon Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Belokomiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Belokomiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nevropoli Agrafon Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go