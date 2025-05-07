Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consist…
$699,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go