  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of . Ground floor…
$678,433
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$396,622
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$427,935
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$386,185
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$386,185
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$469,684
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consist…
$699,308
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
Price on request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$678,433
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,04M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livin…
$819,338
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,15M
