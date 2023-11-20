Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nea Artaki, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€340,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 762 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
€1,90M
