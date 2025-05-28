Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms in Agkidia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agkidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 111 sq.meters in Cyclades. Villa consists of 3…
$663,263
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…
$1,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
