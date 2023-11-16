Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Mytilene
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Mytilene, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€780,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
€750,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€99,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pencil, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pencil, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€700,000

Properties features in Mytilene, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir