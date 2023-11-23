Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of West Mani

Lands for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Kardamyli, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
Area 4 454 m²
In a coastal settlement that has retained its traditional character, a plot of 4,454.06 sq.m…
€700,000
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€90,000
Plot of land in Pedino, Greece
Plot of land
Pedino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, building pe…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2269 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€75,000
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2465 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Olive village, Greece
Plot of land
Olive village, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€85,000
Plot of land in Platsa, Greece
Plot of land
Platsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1966 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies for a b…
€30,000
