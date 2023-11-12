Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
€440,000
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€4,50M
Plot of land in Niforaika, Greece
Plot of land
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€600,000
Plot of land in Kato Achea, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in the village of Kato Achaiaof the region of Achaea in Peloponnese. Sin…
€270,000
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
€75,000
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
€55,000
