Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Thiva

Lands for sale in Municipality of Thiva, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 1
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
€580,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
€420,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
€130,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€165,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Mouriki, Greece
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 13 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
€87,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
€2,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir