Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Spata - Artemida
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Artemida Municipal Unit
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$83,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Spata - Artemida

1 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go