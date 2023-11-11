Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sikinos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sikinos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000

Properties features in Municipality of Sikinos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir