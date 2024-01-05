Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Saronikos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Area 608 m²
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
€400,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Area 1 230 m²
ID: #GTK021 - Kalyvia Thorikou, Lagonisi: corner plot of 1230sq.m. under inclusion acre perm…
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in the area of ​​Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
€266,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
€860,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
€2,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
€318,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Lacquer, Greece
Plot of land
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 602 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Saronida
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 360 sq.me…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Saronida area
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Plot of land
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 540 sq.m is located in Anavisos area
€740,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 536 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 322 sq.me…
€460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the area Anavissos
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the Kalivia Thorikou area
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir