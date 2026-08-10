Apartments for sale in Municipality of Salamina, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Salamina, Greece

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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Salamina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 183 m²
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Salamina, Greece

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