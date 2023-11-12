Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Rhodes
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 230 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The duplex is situated…
€620,000

Properties features in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir