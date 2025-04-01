Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$319,385
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of liv…
$172,218
Properties features in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

