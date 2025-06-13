Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 22
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 460 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go