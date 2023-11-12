Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Chortiatis Municipal Unit
11
Panorama Municipal Unit
7
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
24 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 1
Consists of: Ground floor: 280 sq.mGround floor: 70 sq.m (Apartment)First Floor: 138sq.m (Apartment)
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Area: Pilea
€230,000
Office 7 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The shop with an area of 70 m² for sale in Thessaloniki. There are the office premises with …
€340,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A ready-made business for sale in the one the most exclusive areas of the city, located in a…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented easy.…
€105,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€140,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale, which is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city…
€110,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 42 square meters for 275,000 euros. Busin…
€275,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 305 square meters. m. for 1.000.000 euros…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business consisting of four stores of total area 636 square mete…
€1,97M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business space of area 79 square meters. m. for 275,000 euros. B…
€275,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For saletwo commercial premises in the town of Thermi, of 175 m²areaeach and consists of thr…
€325,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial premises of 90 m² area, on the second floor of the mall, on the outskirt…
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale with an area of 410 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The room is leased at th…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 702 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale, which consists of two premises. At the moment, both premises are …
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 167 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city opens up …
€255,000
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 3 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 3100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 126 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners wi…
€150,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€1,65M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Building for sale consisting of 1 apartment, 1 ground floor shop and a parking space
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki’s P…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Realting.com
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
