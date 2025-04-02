Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Prina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Prina, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$523,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$491,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$402,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$494,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Prina, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes