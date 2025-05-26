Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
6
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for profess…
$491,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go