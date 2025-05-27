Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece

Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 360 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,48M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$136,763
