Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
This luxurious penthouse, located in the heart of the perisher area of ​​the Western hour of…
Price on request
