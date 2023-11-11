Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€370,000
Plot of land in Saint Stephen, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Stephen, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Plot of land in Romanian, Greece
Plot of land
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€900,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€140,000
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,45M
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€65,000
Plot of land in Kaminia, Greece
Plot of land
Kaminia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale the plot of land in Western Peloponnese, around the suburbs of Patra's area, …
€80,000
Plot of land in Saint Stephen, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Stephen, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale a plot of land in Western Peloponnese, in a region of cityPatra
€200,000
