Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Patras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000

Properties features in Municipality of Patras, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir